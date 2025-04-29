Merck to spend $1 billion on new factory to make US supplies of blockbuster drug
SummaryThe Delaware facility will ensure a domestic supply of biologic drugs including the cancer drug Keytruda.
Merck & Co. will grow its U.S. manufacturing footprint with a $1 billion plant in Delaware, becoming the latest drugmaker to invest in the U.S. as tariffs targeting the industry loom.
