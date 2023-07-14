HDFC Bank top-traded NSE stock on first day post merger3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:30 AM IST
On Thursday, HDFC Bank’s traded value was at ₹3454.98 crore, surpassing ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Mumbai: The merged HDFC Bank was the most actively traded security in terms of value on the NSE, signalling huge trader interest leading up to the forthcoming earnings call on 17 July, which is likely to determine the stock price trajectory of the entity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×