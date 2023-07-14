HDFC Bank top-traded NSE stock on first day post merger

While the stock has risen a mere 0.8% year to date, Bank Nifty has risen 3.91% to its closing of 44665.05 on Thursday. Its market capitalization may rise to around ₹12.36 trillion, lower than the ₹18.59 trillion for RIL, once the stocks held by the shareholders of HDFC get listed in another 10-11 days, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of alternative and quantitative research, Nuvama Institutional Equities. However, the weightage of the merged stock at 14.4% will be the highest on the Nifty against RIL’s 10.8%.