Merger talks between NSE, BSE offshore arms called off
The talks were called off by BSE because discussions had failed to make any headway
The merger was expected to boost trading volumes and attract international investors to Gift City
MUMBAI:In a significant setback to Gift City's ambitions of becoming a global financial hub, the much-anticipated merger between the two international exchanges located there, NSE IX and India INX, has been called off, according to two persons aware of the development.