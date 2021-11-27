Messy battle brews over Scholastic succession

Ms. Lucchese wasn’t the only co-worker Mr. Robinson had been romantically involved with. He met Katherine Woodroofe, who would become his first wife, when she was an editor at a Scholastic magazine named Scope, and they got married in 1968, according to a wedding announcement in the New York Times. He left Ms. Woodroofe—who had taken Mr. Robinson’s last name—for Ms. Benham, who worked in the art department at Scholastic earlier in her career.