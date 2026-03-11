Meta acquires viral Reddit-style AI-agent platform Moltbook, hires its creators

Meta, the social media giant behind Instagram and Facebook, has now acquired the viral AI only platform Moltbook. The platform had gone viral a few weeks back owing to its special nature where only AI agents could interact with each other with Reddit themed forums while Humans were only allowed to watch these posts.
The deal will bring Moltbook co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr into Meta Superintelligence Labs, the tech giant's AI unit led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. Schlicht and Parr are expected to begin working for MSI from 16th March.