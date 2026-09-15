Meta agrees to report child sexual abuse, safety-related cases to Centre - here is what social media giant told MeitY

Social media giant Meta Platforms, which is facing a turbulent period globally amid several lawsuits and complaints from governments over the addictive design of its platforms, is also facing an uphill battle in India.

On Tuesday, the company agreed to report cases related to child sexual abuse and other child safety-related matters to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, marking the first step towards ensuring that the platform is safe for children, with a lot more to be done.

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Meta to curb harmful content, ensure children's safety online Government sources said, "Meta has agreed to report child safety-related matters to the appropriate law enforcement agencies," and added, "It is a first step towards making the platforms safe for children and much more needs to be done."

The development comes at a time when the Centre has ramped up scrutiny of social media platforms over harmful and illegal content posted online, including child sexual abuse material and deepfakes, while continuously engaging with platforms to strengthen measures aimed at restricting such content.

Citing government sources, news agency PTI reported that the online safety of children is a "fundamental principle" for any social media platform operating in the country and is absolutely "non-negotiable". They further said the Centre will act against platforms that fail to put adequate safeguards in place for children online, underscoring the government’s firm approach towards holding platforms accountable for protecting minors from harmful content and activities.

Additionally, the Centre is also engaging with several other online platforms to ensure that they proactively identify and remove such harmful content.

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Centre takes a tough stance against Meta, issues notice Previously, the Centre issued a notice to the social media giant in India over its handling of such content in the country. It also recently summoned the company's global executives to India, as the government pressed all platforms to act quickly to take down harmful content, enforce stronger safeguards and ensure greater accountability. These global executives were also clearly warned that failure to comply would not be accepted.

Amid these wider efforts to hold Meta accountable, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also stepped up scrutiny of the company over alleged child exploitation-related content.

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Also Read | Government issues notice to Meta over Instagram ads promoting child sexual abuse

NCPCR summons Meta India execs According to ANI, Meta India executives appeared before the NCPCR on September 9 after the child rights body summoned the company’s Managing Director and Head of Meta India over an inquiry into alleged advertisements involving Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).

The NCPCR took suo motu cognisance and initiated an inquiry of its own after a BBC Eye report highlighted alleged advertisements on Meta-owned platforms. On July 3, the child rights body issued a notice to Meta, seeking the company’s response to the allegations.

Following the summons, the social media giant submitted its response within a week, ANI reported.

Separately, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had previously directed the Delhi Police to conduct a detailed investigation into allegations that several paid advertisements on the company's platform, Instagram, promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India.

Additionally, the Commission also ordered the police to examine whether the tech giant and other relevant entities complied with mandatory reporting obligations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.