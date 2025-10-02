Talking to Meta’s AI? Your chats will soon decide which ads you get

Meta Platforms said on October 1 it would begin using people's interactions with its generative AI tools to personalise what they see as well as their advertisement feeds.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published2 Oct 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Meta is ramping up its artificial intelligence efforts, and as a part of its AI infrastructure, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant has made available the option of its AI chatbot to users. The Meta AI chatbot is available all across Meta Platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Now, Meta will use your conversations with its AI chatbot to get even better at selling you things by personalising your feed.

The company will implement this update across its apps such as Facebook and Instagram starting on December 16.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

