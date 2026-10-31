Meta's AI spending has cost its rating? S&P downgrades AA- credit outlook to Negative as ‘ability to monetize limited’

S&P Global Ratings on Friday downgraded Meta's AA- credit rating to Negative, in an “early step” amid growing pressure from the tech giant's increased artificial intelligence (AI) related expenditures, Bloomberg reported.
S&P in a statement said the AI spending related strain on Meta's balance sheet and rising leverage (earnings relative to debt) were key factors that led to the decision, it added.
“Meta’s ability to monetize its AI investments is more limited than that of its peers,” S&P said, adding that it’s not clear when its expenditures will start producing material revenue that exceed the rising costs. The outlook “reflects uncertainty around how long capex will remain elevated and free operating cash flow will be negative.”
The decision signals S&P could downgrade the company within the next couple years, but also means the bond grader isn’t actively considering downgrading Meta now. It comes as investors scrutinize Meta’s and other industry players’ ability to generate tangible returns from the massive investments they’ve been plowing into the AI buildout. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.5%, briefly crossing the threshold of a technical correction on Friday, weighed down by disappointing tech earnings.
Meta spokespersoj Kamran Mumtaz said the company does not agree with S&P's evaluation.
“We respectfully disagree with S&P’s assertion about Meta’s AI monetization capabilities. We see significant product and business opportunities ahead of us, supporting our very strong credit profile,” Mumtaz stated.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)