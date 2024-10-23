Meta bans accounts that track celebrity jet travel, including for Zuckerberg
SummaryThe suspensions mirror decision Elon Musk made in 2022 to ban similar accounts on Twitter after he acquired the platform.
Meta Platforms took down accounts on Threads and Instagram that track the private jet travel of famous figures including Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian and others.
