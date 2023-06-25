Musk vs Zuckerberg: Cage fight or not, an AI duel is in the offing5 min read 25 Jun 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The prospect of witnessing the two billionaires battling it out in a cage provided enough fodder for memes to netizens
New Delhi: When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to engage in a cage fight with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk there was an air of amusement rather than surprise. In fact, regardless of the outcome, or speculations over who is a stronger martial artist, the prospect of witnessing the two billionaires battling it out in a cage provided enough fodder for memes to netizens.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×