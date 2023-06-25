New Delhi: When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg agreed to engage in a cage fight with Tesla chief executive Elon Musk there was an air of amusement rather than surprise. In fact, regardless of the outcome, or speculations over who is a stronger martial artist, the prospect of witnessing the two billionaires battling it out in a cage provided enough fodder for memes to netizens.

Though Musk and Zuckerberg have been anything but friends, this brawn-over-brain battle was triggered by a podcast interview with Massachusetts Institute of Technology research scientist Lex Fridman on 9 June, where Zuckerberg said: “I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it..."

One may recall that Musk’s Twitter deal concluded on 27 October 2022, accompanied by dramatic events, including the removal of chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and legal and policy head Vijaya Gadde. Musk justified the layoffs, citing losses of $4 million per day. However, while it prompted many to write-off Twitter under Musk, the microblogging site seems to have withstood the storm.

That said, the fact remains that compared to Meta, which owns four of the most popular global social media platforms, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook, and Instagram, with combined monthly users of over 3.5 billion, Twitter has a mere 354 million users. And, the sarcasm in the Meta chief’s podcast statement was not lost on Musk, resulting in an online exchange of words that led to Zuckerberg accepting the challenge for a physical fight.

The duel may or may not take place eventually, with Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, insisting on a verbal duel and not physical fight. Yet, a closer look will reveal that the war of words is not just about Twitter, and hence is far from over with both companies grappling for AI mindshare, which is not as apparent as the fight for online eyeballs.

Note Musk and Sam Altman had founded OpenAI in 2015, before the Tesla boss left the company’s board in 2018. Now he is reportedly setting up a team to develop AI-powered chatbot BasedAI. Musk is wary of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI whose generative AI bot ChatGPT took the netizens by storm with more than 100 million users within two months. Musk has also accused OpenAI of “pushing for profits" instead of developing the technology for human good.

In April, Musk was among a thousand people calling for a six-month window on training systems that are “more powerful than GPT-4", arguing that such systems should be developed when the world believes it can contain the risks. Ironically, Musk recently founded a new AI firm X.AI Corp, which is incorporated in Nevada and lists Musk as sole director, with Jared Birchall, the director of Musk’s family office, as secretary. The state filing was made a few of months ago, but Musk is yet to make things public.

One may argue that it’s hard to see synergies between the firms owned by Musk. SpaceX, for instance, builds spacecraft and rockets, Tesla designs and manufactures electric vehicle, battery energy storage systems from home to grid scale, solar panels and roof tiles, among others, and Twitter is a microblogging platform.

However, on closer inspection it suggests that Musk is strategically aligning his companies, and with access to vast amounts of personal data from tweets is building an information powerhouse, slicing and dicing the data with the help of Neuralink, a firm co-founded by him, which develops brain-machine interfaces with high bandwidth to enable seamless interaction between computers and humans. By harnessing the power of intelligent data, an immense financial opportunities awaits Musk, offering a potential rationale behind the incorporation of X.AI.

Zuckerberg is also far from passive. As Google focused on AI and Microsoft made strides with its investment in OpenAI, he laid his own path by launching Meta, taking a metaverse-first approach, and distancing it from its Facebook roots.

Unfortunately, history was not kind to Zuckerberg, as by October, Meta had invested a staggering $10-15 billion in the metaverse, and the substantial cash burn in this endeavour left investors and shareholders less than pleased.

Meta, it appears, is now striking a balance between the metaverse (which it hasn’t abandoned as many think) and AI. It has created an AI Sandbox to “act as our testing playground for early versions of new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools". Meta Advantage is its portfolio of automation products that use AI and machine learning to help optimize campaign results, personalize ads. It also announced Meta Lattice, a new AI-driven model to improve the performance of its ads on its networks.

Further, while Meta had to shut down two of its AI chatbots called BlenderBot and Galactica, due to glitches, it has got credibility back by releasing a Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) and publicly sharing the code for researchers to test it. Meta’s LLaMA claims it requires “far less computing power and resources to test new approaches, validate others’ work, and explore new use cases".

Further, Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun who is one of the so-called godfathers of modern AI and did not sign the call for a moratorium on GPT4-like models, has taken the battle for AI mindshare a step further by introducing a new model called the Image Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture, or I-JEPA, which Meta is touting as the first AI model that will bring us “a step closer to human-level intelligence in AI".

In a 13 June blog, LeCun explains that I-JEPA learns by creating an internal model of the outside world that compares abstract representations of images instead of comparing them at the level of individual pixels. The representations learned by I-JEPA can also be used for many different applications without the need for “extensive fine tuning".

LeCun cites the example of training a 632M parameter visual transformer model using 16 A100 graphic processing units (GPUs) in less than two days with only 12 labeled examples per class as compared to other methods that “typically take two to 10 times more GPU-hours and achieve worse error rates when trained with the same amount of data (https://arxiv.org/abs/2301.08243)". Meta has open-sourced the training code.

LeCun argues that generative architectures typically learn by removing or distorting portions of the input to the model – for example, erasing part of a photo or hiding some of the words in a text passage, following which they try to predict the corrupted or missing pixels or words. In the process, though, generative methods could make mistakes a human would never make because the former focus on irrelevant details instead of capturing “high-level predictable concepts". In this context, LeCun cites the example of how difficult it is for generative models to generate human hands accurately (the models often add extra digits or make other glaring errors).

The idea behind LeCun’s vision, as stated in his blog, is that that humans learn a lot about the world by simply observing it, which is “common sense background knowledge". Meta hopes to extend the JEPA approach to other domains such as image-text paired data and video data, and thus improve on existing generative AI models.

Even as Google and Microsoft are monitoring Meta’s AI moves, it will be interesting to see what Musk pulls out of his sleeves now.