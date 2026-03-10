Meta closes Tel Aviv office amid Israel-Iran war, affecting nearly 1,000 employees: Report

Meta has temporarily closed its Tel Aviv office due to the ongoing Israel-Iran war, impacting its 900 employees. The company will provide hotel stays for those without safe shelter and aims to support its staff during these challenging times.

Aman Gupta
Published10 Mar 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Meta has reportedly closed its Tel Aviv office
Meta has reportedly closed its Tel Aviv office(AFP)

Meta has closed its offices in Tel Aviv temporarily amid the ongoing Israel - Iran war, according to a report by The Information. The report notes that the tech giant has around 900 employees in Tel Aviv that will be affected by the decision.

The Mark Zuckerberg led company reportedly informed its employees about the office closure in a memo, wriring, “We understand that not everyone has access to a shelter or safe room at home during these challenging times.”

“This has led to distressing experiences for a number of our employees, and we have been looking into ways we can support you.” it added

The company is said to have assured its employees that it would provide hotel stays (for up to 5 days) to people who did not have access to a bomb shelter.

The Tel Aviv office is said to have set up by the company in 2013 with a focus on research and development work. The office is said to play a key role in building technology related to the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products for the company.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsMeta closes Tel Aviv office amid Israel-Iran war, affecting nearly 1,000 employees: Report
More