Meta closes Tel Aviv office amid Israel-Iran war, affecting nearly 1,000 employees: Report

Meta has closed its offices in Tel Aviv temporarily amid the ongoing Israel - Iran war, according to a report by The Information. The report notes that the tech giant has around 900 employees in Tel Aviv that will be affected by the decision.
The Mark Zuckerberg led company reportedly informed its employees about the office closure in a memo, wriring, “We understand that not everyone has access to a shelter or safe room at home during these challenging times.”
“This has led to distressing experiences for a number of our employees, and we have been looking into ways we can support you.” it added
The company is said to have assured its employees that it would provide hotel stays (for up to 5 days) to people who did not have access to a bomb shelter.
The Tel Aviv office is said to have set up by the company in 2013 with a focus on research and development work. The office is said to play a key role in building technology related to the development of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products for the company.