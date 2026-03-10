Meta closes Tel Aviv office amid Israel-Iran war, affecting nearly 1,000 employees: Report

Meta has closed its offices in Tel Aviv temporarily amid the ongoing Israel - Iran war, according to a report by The Information. The report notes that the tech giant has around 900 employees in Tel Aviv that will be affected by the decision.

The Mark Zuckerberg led company reportedly informed its employees about the office closure in a memo, wriring, “We understand that not everyone has access to a shelter or safe room at home during these challenging times.”

“This has led to distressing experiences for a number of our employees, and we have been looking into ways we can support you.” it added

The company is said to have assured its employees that it would provide hotel stays (for up to 5 days) to people who did not have access to a bomb shelter.