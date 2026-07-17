Mint Explainer | Why Facebook's copyright system is under scrutiny in Delhi HC

Meta's copyright system is at the centre of a legal fight in India after two creators alleged that rivals copied their videos, manipulated Facebook's “Edit Post” feature to create a false appearance of prior publication and then used Meta's copyright enforcement process against them.
The Delhi High Court has not yet ruled on the allegations, but its interim orders have put the spotlight on a central problem for the creator economy: what happens when automated copyright safeguards are allegedly misused to establish false claims of ownership?
Mint explains what the litigation means for copyright protection, content ownership and the safeguards used by digital platforms to police infringement.
Why have creators sued Meta?
Social media creators Pushkar Raj Thakur and Neeraj Joshi have filed separate lawsuits against Meta, alleging that individuals repeatedly copied their original videos and used Meta's copyright enforcement process against them.