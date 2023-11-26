Meta Designed Products to Capitalize on Teen Vulnerabilities, States Allege
Jeff Horwitz ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 26 Nov 2023, 12:32 PM IST
SummaryDocuments that have been unredacted in a complaint filed earlier by states show Meta conversations about age, product design and potential harms.
Meta Platforms sought to design its social-media products in ways to take advantage of known weaknesses of young users’ brains, according to newly unredacted legal filings citing internal company documents.
