Meta Designed Products to Capitalize on Teen Vulnerabilities, States Allege

In one email thread stretching from late 2017 into early 2018, Zuckerberg’s top deputies—including Chief of Product Chris Cox and current Chief Marketing Officer Alex Schultz—backed a proposal to ease off the company’s heavy use of notifications, which are push alerts meant to bring users onto Facebook and Instagram more regularly. Such notices were internally thought to aggravate what the company called “problematic use." Such use included when users reported that their inability to stop using social media was detrimental to their work, sleep or social life. Problematic use was especially an issue for teens, according to internal studies previously reviewed by the Journal. But Meta relied on the product to increase usage growth, especially among teens, who had a “higher tolerance" for being interrupted by notifications than adult users.