Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly implementing a new policy requiring employees assigned to an office to work on-site three days a week starting in September. This move aligns with a growing trend in the tech industry towards reducing remote work arrangements.

The company aims to enhance productivity and efficiency through this measure, according to Bloomberg citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Existing remote workers, however, will be allowed to continue working from their current locations, as stated by one of the insiders. A Meta spokesperson emphasised the company's commitment to distributed work, highlighting the belief that employees can make a meaningful impact both from the office and from home.

The spokesperson further mentioned Meta's dedication to refining its work model to foster collaboration, relationships and a conducive work culture.

This decision has been under discussion for some time, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously stating in March that an internal analysis revealed that engineers earlier in their careers perform better when working in-person with teammates for at least three days a week. In a public post, Zuckerberg encouraged Meta employees to seek more opportunities for in-person collaboration.

Meta recently concluded a lengthy process of laying off 10,000 employees, which began in March and impacted overall productivity. This period of uncertainty has left many staff members contemplating their future at Meta.

The lack of a clear roadmap and the emotional toll of losing talented colleagues have contributed to low morale and a sense of apathy among current and former employees.

It is worth noting that Meta is not the only company experiencing the impact of recent layoffs on employee sentiment. Amazon.com Inc. also witnessed a walkout by a few hundred employees who protested against job cuts, the company's three-day return-to-office policy, and its environmental impact.

As the tech industry navigates the challenges of remote work and office-based collaboration, companies like Meta are striving to strike a balance between in-person and remote work arrangements. The evolving work models reflect ongoing efforts to optimise productivity, foster employee relationships, and adapt to changing work dynamics in a post-pandemic world.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

