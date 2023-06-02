Meta employees need to work from office staring September; check details2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 09:54 AM IST
Meta Platforms Inc. is asking employees assigned to an office to come from September.
Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly implementing a new policy requiring employees assigned to an office to work on-site three days a week starting in September. This move aligns with a growing trend in the tech industry towards reducing remote work arrangements.
