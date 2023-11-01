Meta faces Europe-wide data privacy restrictions for flouting norms with targetted ads
The European Union's top court had in July clarified that processing users' personal data for advertisements without their consent goes against EU data protection regulations.
Meta Platforms Inc. is poised to encounter Europe-wide restrictions on utilizing the personal data of Facebook and Instagram users for targeted advertising, Bloomberg reported. The move, which is being enforced by a panel of European data privacy regulators, was approved on October 27 and builds upon existing temporary measures in Norway.