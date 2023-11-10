Meta faces US lawsuit over alleged disregard for user mental health on Instagram
The lawsuit states that Meta's leadership had in 2019 suggested that filters for plastic surgery be disabled on Facebook and Instagram due to the negative impact on young women, but this was ignored by Mark Zuckerberg.
Mark Zuckerberg is facing a lawsuit filed by the US state of Massachusetts, over allegations that his company Meta "dismissed concerns" around Instagram's negative effects on users' mental health, ABC News reported.
