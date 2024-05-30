Meta finds AI-generated content on Israel-Gaza used ‘deceptively’ on Facebook, Instagram; takes action
Meta found AI-generated content used deceptively on its platforms, including comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict. The campaign was attributed to a Tel Aviv-based firm. Generative AI technology was used for the first time in late 2022.
Meta had found “likely AI-generated" content used deceptively on its Facebook and Instagram platforms, including comments on the Israel-Gaza conflict published below posts from global news organisations and US lawmakers, the social media company said in its quarterly security report.