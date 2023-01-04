Meta fined more than $400 million in EU for serving ads based on online activity
- Irish privacy regulator tells the Facebook and Instagram owner it can’t use its contracts with users to justify sending them such ads
A top European Union privacy regulator ruled that Meta Platforms Inc. can’t use its contracts with Facebook and Instagram users to justify sending them ads based on their online activity, delivering one of the bloc’s biggest blows yet to the digital-advertising industry.
The ruling, announced Wednesday by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, also imposed fines of 390 million euros, or $411 million, on Meta, saying that the company violated EU privacy laws by saying such ads are necessary to execute contracts with users.
Meta, the parent of Instagram and Facebook, said it disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal both it and the fines.
Litigation could take years, but if the decisions are upheld, they could mean that Meta will have to allow users to opt out of ads that are based on how individual users interact with its own apps—something that could hurt its core business.
Ireland’s two decisions—one for Facebook and one for Instagram—give the company three months to stop relying on their contracts with users to justify its use of so-called behavioral ads, which are targeted based on a user’s online activity. Meta could, however, seek a stay on implementing the decisions pending its appeal.
Ireland’s privacy regulator said it issued its decisions after a board representing all privacy regulators in the bloc last month ordered the Irish regulator to do so, over the Irish regulator’s objections, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Ireland leads the enforcement of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation for Meta because the company’s European headquarters are in Dublin.
The Irish decisions are significant because they could end up restraining Meta’s ability to use some of the data it collects on its own apps. The decisions don’t specifically order Meta to seek users’ consent to use their activity data to target their ads, but they eliminate the contractual legal justification Meta currently uses to do so. That leaves the company few other options under EU law to justify such ads, privacy lawyers and activists say.
Meta on Wednesday said that the decisions don’t prevent personalized advertising on its platforms and said it is evaluating options to continue offering users personalized services. The company said it rejects the idea that it would have to seek users’ consent as a legal justification under EU law, and cited “a lack of regulatory certainty in this area."
“We strongly believe our approach respects GDPR, and we’re therefore disappointed by these decisions," a spokesman said.
Meta has long allowed users to opt out of personalizing ads based on data it gleans from users’ activity on other websites and apps. But it doesn’t give users any such option for opting out of ads based on data about activity on its own platforms—such as what posts a user comments on or videos an Instagram user watches.
That in-house data is one or Meta’s main tools for building customized audiences for the personalized ads it sells as part of its core advertising business, analysts say. Meta brought in $83 billion in advertising revenue for the nine months ended Sept. 30, nearly a quarter of which came from Europe.
If a significant number of people opt out of ads powered with that behavioral data, prices for Meta’s advertising could fall as much as 10% to 20% in a worst-case scenario, wiping 12% to 25% from the company’s valuation, wrote Ali Mogharabi, an analyst at Morningstar Research Services, after the Journal’s article about the pending decision last month.
Meta in 2021 took a revenue hit when Apple Inc. required iPhone app developers to ask users whether they want their usage to be tracked. Many iPhone users declined that tracking, cutting off Meta from a significant source of data it used to target ads. The company said the change reduced its revenue by 8% in 2021.
Wednesday’s decision represents a warning shot for the digital advertising industry. Many companies rely on behavioral ads. But some EU privacy regulators have been insisting that such ads require user consent in a way that makes it easy to say no—even when dealing with data that a company collects itself.
Ireland has now fined Meta nearly $1.4 billion in five separate decisions over the past year and a half. The company’s Irish subsidiary had as of Dec. 31, 2021, allotted nearly €3 billion for privacy fines in the EU, up by €1.97 billion from a year earlier, according to an Irish corporate filing late last year.
Wednesday’s decision also showcases divisions within Europe about how to enforce the GDPR when it comes to advertising.
Ireland initially recommended a much lower fine for more minor infringements, finding that nothing in the GDPR stopped Meta from making behavioral ads a necessary part of its contract with users, as part of the bargain struck for a given service. But a number of other EU privacy regulators disagreed, arguing that behavioral ads aren’t necessary to provide a social network. A board of all EU privacy regulators, the European Data Protection Board, last month overruled Ireland as part of a dispute-resolution system built into the GDPR.
On Wednesday, Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said it has changed its decision to incorporate the European data board’s decision last month about behavioral advertising. But the Irish regulator also said it plans in coming weeks to seek an annulment of a separate part of the EU privacy board’s decisions last month, in which Ireland says it was ordered to open new investigations into all of Facebook’s and Instagram’s data-processing operations. The Irish regulator said ordering such investigations “may involve an overreach on the EDPB" beyond its powers under the GDPR.
Representatives of the European Data Protection Board didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
