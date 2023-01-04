Meta fined more than $400 million in EU for serving ads based on online activity

The Irish decisions are significant because they could end up restraining Meta’s ability to use some of the data it collects on its own apps. The decisions don’t specifically order Meta to seek users’ consent to use their activity data to target their ads, but they eliminate the contractual legal justification Meta currently uses to do so. That leaves the company few other options under EU law to justify such ads, privacy lawyers and activists say.

