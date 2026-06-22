Meta gets Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp globally, but what's next for Cred?

Cred founder Kunal Shah has stepped down as CEO of the fintech startup to take over as the global head of WhatsApp, marking a major leadership transition for the company as it also secures a ₹8,550 crore (approximately $900 million) investment from Meta.

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The deal deepens Meta's presence in India's fintech sector while opening a new chapter for Cred without its founder at the helm.

With fresh funding, a new interim CEO and plans to eventually go public, the startup best known for rewarding users for paying their credit card bills on time must now prove it can continue to growth without its founder in charge.

Meta's stake in Cred Meta's investment in Cred is structured through a combination of primary capital and secondary share purchases from existing investors, giving Meta a roughly 20% minority stake in the fintech startup.

Cred's valuation stands at ₹38,819 crore ($4.03 billion). Now that Meta will invest money in the company, its post-money valuation will stand at ₹43,239 crore ($4.5 billion). The Indian company has also said that Meta will come as a minority investor and will not receive access to Cred's customer data.

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The Series H fundraising round will fuel Cred's plans to accelerate growth, build institutional muscle, and extend its leadership across categories. PeakXV Partners MD Shailendra Singh, who backed Cred at the seed stage, said the company "has created a category, amassed millions of highly engaged users, and built a sound economic engine”, and expressed confidence it would "go from strength to strength in the years ahead”.

Kunal Shah's exit from the firm he built from scratch Shah, who started Cred in 2018 on the simple premise that creditworthiness should be rewarded, said the company has, over the past eight years, grown into something far more durable. He added that Cred is now ready for its next phase.

“In under eight years, that belief has turned into a new category: millions of members, ~ ₹3,200 crore in revenue, profitability, a full stack of licences and a strong brand,” he said in an official statement.

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Shah will replace the current boss of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, who has been running the popular messaging service for roughly seven years.

WhatsApp is one of the world's largest messaging platforms, crossing 3 billion monthly users in 2025. While its user base has grown rapidly, Meta is still expanding newer businesses on the platform, including advertising and subscriptions. Building out those revenue streams, along with integrating AI agents into WhatsApp, will now fall to Shah.

The Cred founder was recruited by Meta’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, who was looking for an entrepreneur from a country where WhatsApp already enjoys deep user adoption. India is WhatsApp's largest market, with millions of users.

Who will lead Cred for now? Though Shah is joining Meta in a full-time position, he will continue to remain a shareholder in Cred. Meanwhile, Miten Sampat, who has been leading strategy and finance at the company, will take over as interim CEO with immediate effect.

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Also Read | Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp as Meta takes a bite of Cred

“We have a generational opportunity to build on Kunal's vision and compound consistently towards becoming a public company,” Sampat said. "I'm excited to take CRED forward in its next chapter. We are just getting started.”

CRED eyes eventual IPO Alongside the latest changes, the company's board is simultaneously reviewing the company's broader leadership structure, with the stated goal of preparing Cred for an eventual IPO.

“The board and leaders are in the process of constituting the right leadership structure towards eventual IPO," the company said in a statement.

Cred processes over 40% of credit card bill payments in India and its lending book has grown to ₹24,000 crore in managed assets under management. The platform has 1.7 crore monthly active users, drawn exclusively from high-credit-score individuals. This positioning has allowed it to command the highest average revenue per user in India's payments ecosystem, the company said.

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Heightened competition in UPI segment The leadership transition comes at a time when competition in India's UPI segment is intensifying, with players such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Navi, BHIM, super.money and WhatsApp Pay vying for market share.

Also Read | Kunal Shah’s Cred scales biometric UPI users to near 10 million

Cred, which started with credit card bill payments and later expanded into UPI and lending, has been trying to prove that it can stay relevant as the market becomes more crowded. This competition is particularly noteworthy given that WhatsApp Pay, now under Shah's leadership, is also trying to gain traction.

According to NPCI data for May 2026, WhatsApp Pay ranked ninth in UPI transaction volume, just behind CRED in eighth place. Meta’s investment in Cred and Shah’s move to WhatsApp brings together two platforms seeking growth in digital payments: one built by a fintech startup and the other backed by one of the world's largest messaging apps.

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About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.