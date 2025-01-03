Sir Nick Clegg is stepping down as global affairs president at Meta, stating it's the right time to move on. Joel Kaplan will succeed him, bringing experience from the Bush administration.

Tech giant Meta's global affairs president and former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Nick Clegg is parting ways with the Silicon Valley company, as per his post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

The move comes just ahead of the impending Presidency of Donald Trump, a PA Media report noted.

'Adventure of a Lifetime' "As a new year begins, I have come to the view that this is the right time for me to move on from my role as President, Global Affairs at Meta. It truly has been an adventure of a lifetime! I am proud of the work I have been able to do leading and supporting teams across the company to ensure innovation can go hand in hand with increased transparency and accountability, and with new forms of governance," Clegg wrote on X on January 3.

“My time at the company coincided with a significant resetting of the relationship between “big tech" and the societal pressures manifested in new laws, institutions and norms affecting the sector. I hope I have played some role in seeking to bridge the very different worlds of tech and politics – worlds that will continue to interact in unpredictable ways across the globe," he added.

Joe Kaplan to replace Clegg In an announcement made just weeks before Donald Trump's inauguration as US president, Sir Nick's replacement will be former Republican White House deputy chief of staff Joel Kaplan. Mr Kaplan served under George W Bush from 2006 to 2009.

He added: "Having worked previously for close to two decades in European and British politics, it has been an extraordinary privilege to gain a front row insight into what makes Silicon Valley such an enduring hub of world leading innovation. "The pace and scale of change has been as dizzying as it has been ambitious."

He said Mr Kaplan, his deputy at Meta, will now become the chief global affairs officer and was "quite clearly the right person for the right job at the right time – ideally placed to shape the company's strategy as societal and political expectations around technology continue to evolve".

Sir Nick said he would be spending "the next few months handing over the reins" and "then – as with each chapter in my lucky career in politics, Government and the private sector – I will move on to new adventures". Kevin Martin, who served as Federal Communications Commission chairman under George W Bush, will move into Mr Kaplan's former role as vice president of global policy.

(With inputs from PA Media)