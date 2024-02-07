Meta Has Joined the Dividend Club. Are Its Best Days Behind It?
Hardika Singh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Feb 2024, 04:53 PM IST
SummaryThe Facebook parent’s first dividend is sending conflicting signals among investors.
The scale of Meta’s stock rally after the social-media giant said it would pay its first dividend stunned analysts and investors. Now some are taking it as a sign the ride for shareholders could be on borrowed time.
