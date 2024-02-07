Meta Has Joined the Dividend Club. Are Its Best Days Behind It?

The scale of Meta’s stock rally after the social-media giant said it would pay its first dividend stunned analysts and investors. Now some are taking it as a sign the ride for shareholders could be on borrowed time.

Shares of the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp surged 20% to close at a record high Friday, a day after the announcement. The stock pulled back this week but remains up 15% since late Thursday.

For Meta Platforms, the decision signaled the company’s confidence in its ability to keep churning out cash as it invests in areas with huge potential—such as artificial intelligence—that aren’t yet paying off. But dividends tend to be paid by more mature companies, such as utility providers and big banks, and some analysts and investors say the move shows Meta’s days of explosive growth are likely in the past.

“There needs to be a point where you cannot keep growing at 50% a year when you’ve become such a huge company and your revenue base is so high," said Jon Snare, managing partner at Bordeaux Wealth Advisors. “The math just doesn’t work anymore."

Meta Platforms won’t be the first member of the Magnificent Seven group of tech titans to pay a dividend; Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia have offered them for years. But with Meta’s acquisitions facing intensifying scrutiny from regulators, analysts say it makes sense for the company to start returning some of its huge cash hoard to investors.

View Full Image Graphic: WSJ

Already, big tech stocks have a high bar to clear. The Magnificent Seven went on a monster run to drive the stock market’s gains last year, propelled by bets that investments in AI technology will eventually generate windfall profits. The group’s gains have extended into this year to push the stock market to new records.

Meta has jumped 28% this year, while the S&P 500 has added 3.9%.

The run-up means Magnificent Seven stocks are trading at more expensive levels than the broader market. Meta trades at nearly 23 times projected earnings over the next 12 months, while Apple is trading at roughly 28 times and Microsoft is at about 32 times. By comparison, the S&P 500 is at around 20.

This year, analysts estimate Meta’s gains will be much more subdued. The average 12-month price target is $499.60, or 9.9% higher than Tuesday’s closing price of $454.72, according to forecasts compiled by FactSet.

Last year, Meta shares nearly tripled, while the S&P 500 climbed 24%.

“One of the reasons they have declared a dividend is that they may be foreseeing a significant deceleration in top-line growth," said Ali Mogharabi, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

Short interest in Meta since right before the company’s earnings results last week has risen by $1.67 billion, or 16%, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners. Short sellers borrow shares and sell them with the hope of profiting by buying the stock back at a lower price later. Roughly 1.19% of Meta’s publicly available shares are currently sold short.

Of course, Meta has proven its doubters wrong before. In 2022, the company’s shares sank after it spent exorbitant sums on the metaverse and gave a dim outlook for its advertising business. To shore up investor confidence, CEO Mark Zuckerberg subsequently embarked on steep cost-cutting that he dubbed the “Year of Efficiency." Some say that last week’s dividend and buyback announcement is another leg of that strategy.

David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group, said the dividend could drive up demand for Meta shares, since fund managers with a mandate to invest in stocks that pay dividends can now snap them up.

Meta’s dividend amounts to an annual payment of about $5 billion, or about 12% of the company’s annual free cash flow and 12% of the cash currently on its balance sheet, according to a Dow Jones Market Data analysis of the current shares outstanding.

View Full Image Graphic: WSJ

Apple, which paid its first dividend in 1987, currently offers one with the yearly payout of 96 cents a share. Microsoft began dividends in 2003, and gives shareholders about $3 per share a year. Nvidia paid its first dividend in 2013, with the current annual rate equal to 16 cents a share. Over the past decade, Apple and Microsoft have paid about $135 billion and $144 billion in dividends, respectively. Nvidia has paid out about $3.3 billion.

“The historical view of tech stocks was once you pay a dividend, it becomes a bad thing. It signals less growth," said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities. “But as we’ve seen from Microsoft, Apple and others, it’s about striking a balance."

While Meta’s dividend is modest for now, Ives said there is potential for it to grow. As of the fourth quarter, the company had $41.86 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Charley Grant contributed to this article.

Write to Hardika Singh at hardika.singh@wsj.com