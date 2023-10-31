Meta in copyright battle for ‘Threads’ after British firm claims trademark of 11 years, gives 30 days notice
Meta was aware of British software firm Threads' existence before launching its own platform with the same name. Its legal team made four offers to purchase the domain 'threads.app' from Threads Software starting in April 2023, but all were declined
Threads Software Limited has threatened legal action against Meta over the use of ‘Threads’ for its social media site in the UK, as per a Tech Spot report. Asserting ownership of the trademarked name, the British software firm has given Meta 30-days notice to comply, it added.