Meta Is Mostly Back in the Facebook Business
- Ad recovery and cost cuts make for strong results, though VR losses still a drag
Mark Zuckerberg has been really into efficiency lately. One only hopes it isn’t a passing fad.
The chief executive of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms announced the “Year of Efficiency" as his major theme for the company in its last earnings report three months ago. He has leaned in even more since, announcing plans last month to lay off 10,000 employees on top of the 11,000 job cuts announced late last year. The net result will reduce Meta’s head count by nearly a quarter—a far more aggressive reduction than those announced by other big tech companies that overhired during the pandemic.
The company’s first-quarter results late Wednesday showed some of the payoff. Total operating profit of $7.2 billion beat Wall Street’s target by 8%, while the operating margin picked up 5 percentage points from the fourth quarter. And operating margins for the company’s Family of Apps segment that reflects its core social-network advertising business did even better, bouncing back to 40% following two quarters of a record low 34%. The company noted that its reported head count of 77,114 at the end of the quarter doesn’t yet reflect the reductions announced this year, strongly suggesting room for margins to go even higher.
But Facebook can’t be all about chopping heads. The quarter also included a surprising return to growth for advertising revenue, which rose 4% year-over-year to $28.1 billion. The company also added 37 million daily active users—nearly three times the additions expected by analysts. Meta also projected total revenue for the second quarter in a range of $29.5 billion to $32 billion, the midpoint of which is nearly 5% ahead of what analysts had forecast for the period. Meta’s stock, which has already surged 74% since the start of the year, jumped another 12% following the results.
Such a performance raises the question of what the company can do for an encore, though. More significant cuts are unlikely, while the sluggish global economy makes a return to the double-digit growth rates Facebook was once accustomed to a tall order, too—at least any time soon.
Meanwhile, Mr. Zuckerberg still has ambitious plans for building the “metaverse," along with making more use of the generative artificial intelligence technology its rival tech giants are also jumping on. Both are expensive undertakings. Meta still plans to spend as much as $33 billion this year in capital expenditures, a level on par with the outlays of rivals Google and Microsoft, who at least build cloud computing networks that businesses pay a lot of money to use.
The company also said Wednesday that this year’s operating loss for Reality Labs, the segment that houses the virtual reality business key to its metaverse ambitions, will exceed the $13.7 billion torched last year. “Building the Metaverse is a long-term project, but the rationale for it remains the same and we remain committed to it," Mr. Zuckerberg said on Wednesday’s earnings call.
At least a more efficient Facebook would be able to better cover those bills.