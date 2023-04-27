Meta Is Mostly Back in the Facebook Business

But Facebook can’t be all about chopping heads. The quarter also included a surprising return to growth for advertising revenue, which rose 4% year-over-year to $28.1 billion. The company also added 37 million daily active users—nearly three times the additions expected by analysts. Meta also projected total revenue for the second quarter in a range of $29.5 billion to $32 billion, the midpoint of which is nearly 5% ahead of what analysts had forecast for the period. Meta’s stock, which has already surged 74% since the start of the year, jumped another 12% following the results.

