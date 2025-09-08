Meta is now hiring Hindi experts to boost AI reach in India: Salary, role and how to apply

Meta is reportedly hiring third-party contractors to develop AI-powered, role-playing chatbots in Hindi in an effort to tap into more cultural nuances as the social media giant keeps on boosting its artificial intelligence goals.

The third party contractors will work with Meta to supply talent that will help Mark Zuckerberg's company in markets like India, Indonesia, and Mexico to develop characters for its AI-powered chatbots, according to a report by Business Insider.

Here is everything you need to know about Meta's new AI jobs.

Meta hiring: Fluency in Hindi, other requirements The eligibility to be on Meta's new AI chatbot team has one crucial requirement. The candidates must be fluent in Hindi to apply for the role, according to the Business Insider report.

Candidates are also required to have at least six years of experience in storytelling and character creation.

Candidates applying for the role must also be familiar with prompt engineering and AI content pipelines.

According to the report, there have been at least four job postings by Meta where it requires people fluent in Hindi, Indonesian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Meta jobs: What is the pay? As per the report, Meta is offering $55 per hour for the workers who will do this job. That translates to ₹4,842 in an hour.

The job is a US-based role.

What is the role? Meta has tasked third-party contractors to find candidates who can provide creative direction and shape character-driven AI chatbots for platforms like Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

The employees will also be responsible to train these chatbots in Hindi as well as make them learn local cultural contexts that are not relevant in the US.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has touted these AI chatbots as complementing real-world friendships, and cast them as a way to boost his company's social outreach.

“Over time, we'll find the vocabulary as a society to be able to articulate why that is valuable,” he said in a recent podcast.

Meta's AI efforts Meta reorganised its AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs in June, a high-stakes push that followed senior staff departures and lukewarm reception to its latest open-source Llama 4 model.