Meta just issued a status update. Wall Street should read into it

The good news is that, amid a broader advertising slowdown, Wall Street’s bar for Meta this quarter looks low. Analysts are forecasting the company’s revenue will fall 6.5% in the period from a year earlier—its sharpest quarterly decline as a public company. AB Bernstein’s recent channel checks give some reason for hope, though. Its research showed that, while advertisers are diversifying into TikTok and retail media ads such as those on Amazon, Meta “still accounts for the lion’s share of display ad spend," adding that spending into next year will likely grow across all channels. Data from Similarweb show Instagram may be a particular beneficiary of Twitter’s loss of ad spending in recent months as well.

