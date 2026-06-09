Forget Coding! Meta will train you for free and guarantee you a job building its AI data centres

Meta Platforms has unveiled a $115 million workforce training initiative that will offer Americans free, five-week courses in skilled trades and a guaranteed job upon graduation, as the company races to staff the sprawling data centres it needs to compete in the artificial intelligence industry.

What Is Meta's America's Workforce Academy? The programme, called America's Workforce Academy, is being launched in partnership with commercial real estate services firm CBRE and the Associated Builders and Contractors. It targets a critical shortage of skilled tradespeople across the US, offering training in roles including electrical work, HVAC installation, welding, plumbing and fibre-optic technology.

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Participants who complete the course will receive an industry-recognised credential from the National Centre for Construction Education and Research, alongside an America's Workforce Certificate. At the end of the programme, graduates are paired directly with one of Meta's general contractors at an active data centre construction site, making the job guarantee central to the scheme's appeal.

The pilot will launch across four states: Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana and Texas, all of which host existing or planned Meta data centre projects.

Meta's Hyperion Data Centre: The Scale Driving the Demand The urgency behind the programme is underscored by the sheer scale of Meta's infrastructure ambitions. The company's largest data centre, known as Hyperion, is located in Richland Parish, Louisiana, and has been described by the company as so vast that it would cover a significant portion of Manhattan.

That kind of construction requires thousands of specialist workers. According to estimates from the Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry in the US needs to add approximately 349,000 net new workers this year alone to meet demand generated by the data centre boom

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Data centre-related construction job postings have roughly doubled over the past two years, according to analysis by labour market research firm Lightcast.

Why Meta Is Betting on Blue-Collar Jobs Over Coding Skills The initiative marks a notable pivot in the kinds of employment tech companies are willing to invest in. While the industry has long evangelised software skills and computer science education, Meta's academy signals a recognition that physical infrastructure requires equally specialised human capital.

In April, Meta announced a separate fibre-installation training programme to prepare candidates for fibre technician roles. The company reported receiving 35,000 applications within the first seven days of that scheme opening.

The AI-driven data centre construction wave is now large enough to reshape labour markets in ways that coding bootcamps cannot address. McKinsey has estimated that global data centre investment could reach $7 trillion by 2030.

The Workforce Shortage Fuelling the Training Race Meta is not alone in recognising the scale of the problem. The BlackRock Foundation announced a $100 million initiative earlier this year focused on trades training, with a significant portion earmarked for electrician training in Texas, where data centre demand has surged.

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The skills gap has been widened further by immigration policy. Construction jobs have been affected more than any other sector by the Trump administration's immigration policies, according to research from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Former US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo framed the underlying problem in stark terms. "Many Americans face a Catch-22: they need training to get a new higher paying job, but they can't go without pay to attend a training course," she told Axios. "This initiative aims to solve this problem with paid apprenticeships and credentials that lead to actual, available good jobs."

Data centre technicians earn a median salary of approximately $88,000 per year, according to Glassdoor data, making the career pathway financially meaningful for participants who complete the training.

Data Centre Jobs: Temporary Boom or Long-Term Opportunity? The economic promise of data centre construction comes with a well-documented caveat. Construction roles are, by their nature, temporary, and once a facility becomes operational, the permanent headcount is considerably smaller.

A policy group formed by Meta found that data centres could generate 4.7 million temporary jobs alongside 697,000 permanent positions. That disparity has fuelled community concern in regions that have offered significant tax incentives to attract facilities that ultimately employ relatively few people on a lasting basis.

Meta's academy model attempts to address that tension by creating portable, credentialled workers who can move between construction projects rather than being tied to a single site. The training pathway is designed to give individuals skills that retain value across the broader construction sector, not only within Meta's own supply chain.

White-Collar Cuts Fund the Blue-Collar Push The workforce academy arrives at a moment when Meta has also been reducing its white-collar headcount. The company recently laid off 8,000 employees, a decision it linked in part to the need to fund its AI infrastructure expansion.

Meta is simultaneously developing AI models to power personal and business agents for its 3.5 billion daily active users and has begun tracking employee mouse clicks and keystrokes to train its AI systems in how humans use computers. The company has described a future in which AI agents handle the bulk of tasks while human employees provide oversight.

The physical infrastructure to support that vision, however, still requires human hands to build. That is the gap Meta's workforce academy is designed to help fill.

Key Facts: Meta's America's Workforce Academy Investment: $115 million committed for 2025

Programme length: Five weeks, at no cost to participants

Trades covered: Electricians, HVAC technicians, welders, plumbers, fibre technicians

Pilot states: Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, Texas

On completion: Guaranteed placement with a Meta general contractor

Credential awarded: National Centre for Construction Education and Research qualification plus America's Workforce Certificate