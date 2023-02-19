Meta launches paid ‘blue tick’ for Instagram, Facebook - Know prices and more
- The service - known as Meta Verified - will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week. The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation.
Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta has launched a new paid ‘blue tick’ verification system for users. The service - known as Meta Verified - will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week. The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×