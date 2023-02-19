Meta launches paid ‘blue tick’ for Instagram, Facebook - Know prices and more

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta has launched a new paid ‘blue tick’ verification system for users. The service - known as Meta Verified - will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week. The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation.

What is the price for this blue tick?

According to a Reuters report, Meta Verified will have a starting price of $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system.
