Meta launches paid 'blue tick' for Instagram, Facebook - Know prices and more

1 min read . 09:48 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2023 a smartphone and a computer screen display the logos of the Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and their parent company Meta. - Tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon will report their latest results on February 2, 2023 as shares in Meta skyrocketed after the Facebook owner posted a smaller-than-expected slump in sales for 2022. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

  • The service - known as Meta Verified - will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week. The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation.

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta has launched a new paid ‘blue tick’ verification system for users. The service - known as Meta Verified - will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week. The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also includes extra protection against impersonation.

What is the price for this blue tick?

According to a Reuters report, Meta Verified will have a starting price of $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system.

More to come…

