Meta Layoffs: Leaked memo reveals almost 4,000 employees will be handed pink slips tomorrow

Meta Layoffs: Big tech firm Meta Platforms Inc. plans to layoff nearly 4,000 employees, reducing 5% of its workforce in efforts to filter out low-performing employees and prepare for investments in AI for the year. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Feb 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Meta Layoffs: leaked memo reveals 3,000 employees will be handed pink slips tomorrow

Meta Platforms, Inc. is laying off nearly 3,000 employees, affecting almost 5 per cent of its workforce tomorrow, February 10, reported the news portal Moneycontrol, citing a memo obtained by Business Insider

This move comes as the tech company is taking a tougher stance on underperforming employees and preparing its finances for the year's heavy artificial intelligence investment plans, according to the Business Insider report on Sunday, February 9. 

The report cited Meta's chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg, who told his staff in January 2025 that the company would “raise the bar” and make a quick move to remove low performers in an internal memo.  

Advertisement

 

(…more to come..)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMeta Layoffs: Leaked memo reveals almost 4,000 employees will be handed pink slips tomorrow
First Published:9 Feb 2025, 05:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget