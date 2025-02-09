Meta Layoffs: Leaked memo reveals almost 4,000 employees will be handed pink slips tomorrow

Meta Platforms, Inc. is laying off nearly 3,000 employees, affecting almost 5 per cent of its workforce tomorrow, February 10, reported the news portal Moneycontrol, citing a memo obtained by Business Insider.

This move comes as the tech company is taking a tougher stance on underperforming employees and preparing its finances for the year's heavy artificial intelligence investment plans, according to the Business Insider report on Sunday, February 9.

The report cited Meta's chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg, who told his staff in January 2025 that the company would “raise the bar” and make a quick move to remove low performers in an internal memo.

