Meta layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-led firm to cut 600 jobs in AI Superintelligence Labs after pouring billions into project

Months after he went on a billion dollar splurge acquiring talents for Meta's ambitious artificial intelligence project, Mark Zuckerberg's AI Superintelligence Labs plans to fire around 600 employees with aim to be more competitive, Bloomberg reported citing an internal memo.

Employees impacted by the cuts were alerted on Wednesday, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News, though the company’s newly formed TBD Lab group, which includes many of the highly-paid recent hires, was not affected.

“By reducing the size of our team, fewer conversations will be required to make a decision, and each person will be more load-bearing and have more scope and impact,” wrote Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, in a memo to coworkers.

Meta is encouraging impacted employees to apply to jobs elsewhere within the company, and will keep hiring for its AI teams moving forward, according to a person familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not public. Axios reported earlier on the job cuts.

The downsizing is the latest move in the heated AI race by Meta and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who’s spending aggressively to keep pace with rivals like OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Meta has spent billions acquiring top talent from around the industry, including a $14.3 billion investment in data labeling startup Scale AI, which led to Wang joining Meta and leading its AI efforts.

