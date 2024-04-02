Meta likely to establish first data centre in India at Reliance's Chennai campus, says report
The local data centre aims is to facilitate local processing of user-generated content across Meta Platform's primary apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for Indian operations and users.
Tech and social media giant Meta Platforms is poised to establish its inaugural data centre in India at the Reliance Industries (RIL) campus located in Chennai, The Economic Times reported citing sources.
