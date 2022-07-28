Meta looks like a ‘house of kards’

To support those expenses for now, Meta must continue to lean on its ad business. The company said it expected revenue for its Reality Labs segment, which houses its virtual reality business, to decline in the third quarter from the meager $452 million it put up in the second quarter. As an indication of how its VR efforts are going, Meta said this week it will be raising the price of its VR headsets next month by between 25% and 30%, depending on the model, likely in an effort to curb some losses for that business. In the first half of this year alone, Reality Labs lost more than $5.7 billion.