Meta Platforms is looking to appoint a senior public policy executive in India as the social media giant seeks to repair its strained relationship with the government in one of its biggest growth markets, Bloomberg reported.

The company is looking to appoint a vice president of public policy in India, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity as the position has not been publicly advertised.

The news outlet said that Meta representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Meta’s Senior Director Aman Jain currently leads government relations in India. His position will report to the new vice president of public policy, according to the news report.

India is Meta’s largest market by user base for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, offering significant opportunities for revenue growth. The country is also important to the company's artificial intelligence ambitions, providing a major testing ground for its open-source Llama models and potential monetisation opportunities across its platforms.

However, Meta’s relationship with the Indian government has faced several challenges in recent months.

Earlier this year, Meta announced a new username feature on WhatsApp that would allow users worldwide to connect without sharing their phone numbers. The company promoted the feature as a privacy enhancement, but the Indian government has so far blocked its rollout over concerns that it could facilitate online fraud.

The resistance is significant for Meta, given that WhatsApp has more than 650 million users in India, making the country a crucial market for the feature's success.

These episodes have raised questions about the effectiveness of Meta's public policy team in addressing the Indian government's growing concerns over social media platforms and their influence on citizens.

Social media platforms have also come under increased scrutiny for their role in public discourse and political mobilisation, particularly among younger users. They have emerged as important tools for Gen Z-led anti-government protests this year.

Big Tech faces growing regulatory scrutiny in India Meta is not the only US technology company facing regulatory challenges in India. Google has also encountered friction with the Modi government over information technology rules, online content and app takedowns.

Alphabet-owned Google restructured its India public policy team last year and recently promoted an internal executive to the position of director of government affairs.

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