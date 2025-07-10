After hefty packages for OpenAI staff, Meta poached an Apple AI engineer with pay exceeding Tim Cook's salary. Details

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms Incorporated has been on a hiring streak for its artificial intelligence (AI) unit, particularly making headlines for poaching talent from rival ChatGPT maker OpenAI with alleged $100 million pay packages.

Now, Bloomberg has cited sources to report that Meta offered a hefty pay package exceeding $200 million to nab distinguised Apple Inc. engineer Ruoming Pang for its “superintelligence team”.

Apple did not match offer, pay exceeds Tim Cook's package Pang headed the iPhone maker's AI models team. The sources added that the lavish pay would be over a several-year period, and is in line with other recent hirings for Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) that is building AI systems that can complete tasks as well as or better than humans.

Apple reportedly did not match Meta's offer as this would “far exceed” the pay packages of several management members, including CEO Tim Cook. Notably, the tech giant hiked CEO Tim Cook's compensation package by 18 per cent to $74.6 million in 2024, citing an increase in his stock award value.

While Apple did not respond to queries, Meta decline to comment, the BB report added.

How would these millions of dollar pay packages work? As per the report, while the packages run into “millions of dollars”, the pay offs would be tied to performance and milestones, that will be “unlocked” over the years and employees might not get everything of they leave early or if the stock doesn’t perform well.

The compensation packages for MSL comprise base salary and a signing bonus (both cash), and Meta shares, with the stock as the weightiest part of the package, sources told the agency.

For those who leave their own companies to join Meta, the signing bonus may be higher to account for that lost opportunity, the sources added.

The stock payouts are in contract tied to performace targets and specific metrics such as Meta’s stock growing by at least a certain percentage in a given year, they said. Some are joining on contracts with a four-year vesting schedule for stock payouts, sources added.

Meta's ‘superintelligence’ team: Who's on it? Mark Zuckerberg's ambitious superintelligence team has so far onboarded AI startup founder Daniel Gross, former GitHub chief Nat Friedman, and Scale AI co-founder Alexandr Wang.

Wang had been offered the role of chief AI officer and Meta bought a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI worth $14.3 billion, it added.

Earlier in June, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a podcast said that Meta had offered his employees $100 million signing bonuses to join the superintelligence team, but many stayed because the ChatGPT maker has had cultivated a better culture.

At time of writing, Meta has onboarded at least 10 former OpenAI researchers, including leading OpenAI scientist Lucas Beyer, who co-created the vision transformer; besides recognisable names from Google, Anthropic, Google and other startups.