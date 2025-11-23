Meta allegedly stalled internal efforts to address child predators, hid evidence, Elon Musk calls revelations ‘terrible’

Billionaire technocrat Elon Musk weighed in on the Meta Platforms controversy, after reports emerged that Mark Zuckerberg's company allegedly stalled internal efforts to prevent child predators from contacting minors on the platform, and hid evidence of harm caused due to social media.

Responding to a Times post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), which alleged that Meta was aware of “millions of adult strangers” contacting children on its social media platforms yet rarely acted, Elon Musk simply stated: “Terrible”.

The report further reported that court filings showed that Meta's products exacerbated mental health issues in teens, and that content related to eating disorders, suicide, and child sexual abuse was frequently detected — yet were also rarely acted upon.

What US court filings show: Key Highlights According to a Reuters reports, the filings allege that Meta:

Intentionally designed its youth safety features to be ineffective and rarely used them for fear of it hindering the platforms' growth.

The papers also alleged that Meta required users to be caught at least 17 times “trafficking people for sex” before their accounts on platforms would be blocked or removed. The documents called this a “a very, very, very highstrike threshold”, Reuters added.

Further, it alleged that Meta was aware that tweaking algorithms to increase teen engagement resulted in them being exposed to more harmful content but continued to do it anyway.

Filings also accused Meta of stalling internal efforts “for years”, despite such steps being able to block predators from contacting children. It also reportedly pressured staff to disseminate arguments supporting its decision as the best course of action.

Papers also showed that Mark Zuckerberg himself, in a text message in 2021, said that child safety was not his top concern compared to “a number of other areas I'm more focused on building like the metaverse”.

It also showed that Mark Zuckerberg, dismissed or ignored requests by then global public policy head Nick Clegg to better fund child safety work.

Allegations against Meta: Buried evidence of harm? The Reuters report added that in a 2020 research project code-named “Project Mercury”, Meta scientists and Nielsen worked on finding out how users coped with “deactivating” Facebook, and found that “people who stopped using Facebook for a week reported lower feelings of depression, anxiety, loneliness and social comparison,” internal documents said.

It added that rather than publishing these findings or pursuing further research, Meta cancelled the project and internally declared the study as “tainted by the existing media narrative”. However, employees told Clegg that the conclusions were valid.

“The Nielsen study does show causal impact on social comparison,” (unhappy face emoji),” an unnamed staff researcher allegedly wrote. Another staffer worried that keeping quiet about negative findings would be akin to the tobacco industry “doing research and knowing cigs were bad and then keeping that info to themselves.”

Later in statements to the US Congress Meta said it was unable to quantify whether its platforms were harmful to teenagers, despite the study showing a causal link between its products and negative mental health effects, the filings claim.

How has Meta reacted to these allegations? In a statement Saturday, Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the study was stopped because its methodology was flawed and that it worked diligently to improve the safety of its products. “The full record will show that for over a decade, we have listened to parents, researched issues that matter most, and made real changes to protect teens,” he said.

The allegations have been levelled in a class action lawsuit by Motley Rice, a law firm suing Meta, Google, TikTok and Snapchat on behalf of school districts around the country. TikTok, Google and Snapchat did not immediately respond to a request for comment, as per the Reuters report.

Stone has disputed the allegations and claimed the company’s teen safety measures are effective and that its current policy is to remove accounts as soon as they are flagged for sex trafficking. "We strongly disagree with these allegations, which rely on cherry-picked quotes and misinformed opinions,” he stated.

Notably, the documents that the lawsuit is based on is not public, and Meta has filed a motion to strike the documents. A hearing regarding the filing is set for January 26 in Northern California District Court.