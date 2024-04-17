Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Meta must not force users to pay for data privacy: EU watchdog

Meta must not force users to pay for data privacy: EU watchdog

AFP

  • The European Union's central data regulator said Facebook owner shouldn't charge users to pay for data privacy when offering ad-free subscriptions

Meta (former Facebook) logo on a smartphone in Mulhouse, eastern France.

The European Union's central data regulator said Wednesday that online platforms like Facebook owner Meta must not force users to pay for data privacy when offering ad-free subscriptions.

"Online platforms should give users a real choice when employing 'consent or pay' models. The models we have today usually require individuals to either give away all their data or to pay," the European Data Protection Board chair Anu Talus said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

