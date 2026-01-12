Meta names Trump's former advisor Dina Powell McCormick as new President and Vice Chairman — What you need to know

US-based global technology giant, Meta Platforms, on Monday, 12 January 2026, announced that the company has named Dina Powell McCormick as the new President and Vice Chairman, as the firm now focuses on partnering with the government and investors on AI, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

Dina Powell McCormick resigned from Meta's board in December 2025 and is now joining as the president and vice chairman. According to the agency report, McCormick will oversee the strategy with a particular focus on Meta’s AI infrastructure efforts.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta.

According to a Meta spokesperson cited in the agency report, Dina Powell McCormick will report to Zuckerberg in her new role. The new appointment seeks to help build and maintain strategic capital partnerships, which the tech giant will rely on to fund massive data centre projects and its artificial intelligence plans.

Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Dina Powell McCormick, who is joining as the President and Vice Chairman, is an industry veteran who spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, according to data collected from LinkedIn.

The data also showed that McCormick served as the Vice Chairman, President and Head of Global Client Services at the BDT & MSD Partners. McCormick also served the US federal government as deputy national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump in his first term at the White House.

As per the data, Dina Powell McCormick completed her education from the University of Texas at Austin, United States.