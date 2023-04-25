Meta needs a new catalyst after stock’s 77% rally

Tech Chart of the Day

With the biggest technology companies due to report earnings in coming days, options imply that the stocks will swing at least 4% in either direction after results - putting hundreds of billions of market capitalization at stake. Meta, which has seen its stock move an average of 7.9% after its past earnings updates, is expected to swing 10.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft and Alphabet are slated to kick off the big tech earnings season when they report after the market closes Tuesday.