Meta offers ex-Pentagon officials jobs as big tech firm aims to sell AI services to US government: Report

Big Tech firm, Meta Platforms Inc., is allegedly offering jobs to former national security and Pentagon officials to help in selling virtual reality and artificial intelligence (AI) services, reported the news portal Forbes, citing government officials in the know who were aware of the company's recruiting efforts.

Advertisement

Meta recently launched its Llama AI model for military use, and the firm has maintained its relationships with lobbyists in the US government. However, according to the news portal's report, the company has opened up nearly six job roles in an effort to secure lucrative government contracts.

According to the job roles data, the company is looking for two public policy managers, one of whom will focus on the White House. The report also cited that the job role requirement is to have a prior security clearance and work experience with the Pentagon.

“Lead our outreach to national security and foreign policy agencies within the Executive Branch of the U.S. government on both policy issues and adoption of our technologies,” according to the job post cited in the news portal's report.

Advertisement

Meta's previous hire In January 2025, Meta hired Francis Brennan, who was the former advisor to US President Donald Trump, to lead the company's communication in Washington, DC, as per the report.

They also hired another former official who claimed to have served an undisclosed US federal government agency for more than a decade, according to LinkedIn data cited in the report.

Meta refused to comment on the development, reported the news portal.

The recruitment development comes forth as Meta's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg tries to win over the current Trump administration.

Meta's collaboration with US govt According to the news portal's report, Meta has not announced any direct contracts or agreements with the Pentagon or the National Security Agency (NSA), but like its competitors, Google and Open AI, the media giant is looking to expand its business on the government spectrum.

Advertisement

“Meta is seeing every other big tech firm and reading the tea leaves, seeing that maybe the expected windfall from civilian use of AI is not going to appear,” Shana Marshall, who focuses on international affairs at George Washington University, told the news portal.

“If you are looking for a money spigot that's never going to get turned off, you go to the Pentagon,” said Marshall.

Even though Meta primarily operates in the online advertising segment, but the recent job updates and developments suggest that the Big tech firm is likely to expand its business in these ventures.