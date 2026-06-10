Meta partners with Reliance to launch first AI-enabled data center in India

Meta has partnered with Reliance Industries to lease its first AI-enabled data centre in India. Notably, Reliance will be building a data centre wtih 168MW capacity in Gujarat's Jamnagar which will then be leased by Meta to power its products and AI.

Meta says the new data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater. The Menlo Park, California based company will be covering the full cost of the energy and water required to operate the site.

"We're proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled data center in India. This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India's economy," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

As per a Reuters report, citing consulting firm IMARC Group, India's data centre market is projected to nearly double to $13.11 billion by 2034,fuelled by increasing cloud adoption, digital transformation initiatives and rising demand for AI computing capacity.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement, “This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure. Building India’s first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution. At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation — not just for India, but for the world.”

Meta-Reliance partnership:

Meta had earlier formed a joint venture with Reliance last year called Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL) to bring the tech giant's Llama AI models to Indian developers and enterprises.

Reliance and Meta commited a cumulative ₹855 crore into the JV with Mukesh Ambani's company holding a 70% stake and Meta getting a 30% minority stake.

Meta has also invested $5.7 billion into Jio Platforms in 2020 which gave it a 9.99% stake in the company.

Meta commits to clean energy initiatives:

Apart form the data centre announcement, Meta also commited to creating nearly 1 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity in India.

The company has signed agreements with CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy to develop new solar and wind projects across different states.