Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Meta pauses new users from joining analytics tool CrowdTangle

Meta pauses new users from joining analytics tool CrowdTangle

FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Reuters

Meta, which disbanded the CrowdTangle team last year, has been under pressure to provide greater transparency into its platforms.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc has paused new users from joining its social media tracking tool CrowdTangle due to staffing constraints.

Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms Inc has paused new users from joining its social media tracking tool CrowdTangle due to staffing constraints.

Meta, which disbanded the CrowdTangle team last year, has been under pressure to provide greater transparency into its platforms.

Meta, which disbanded the CrowdTangle team last year, has been under pressure to provide greater transparency into its platforms.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

CrowdTangle founder and CEO Brandon Silverman left Facebook last year.

The tool is used by organizations and individuals to follow, analyze and report on public content available on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit.

CrowdTangle was recently moved to a new data and transparency team, which is working through staffing transitions and considerations, a Meta spokesperson said.

"We are pausing the ability for people to join CrowdTangle while we work through some staffing constraints," the spokesperson added.

New users can still get added to existing company accounts on the tracking tool, the spokesperson said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!