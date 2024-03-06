Meta plans first data centre in India to meet growing demand for Reels. Details here
The social networking giant Meta Platforms is contemplating setting up its first data centre in India to meet the growing demand for its short video feature Reels in the world’s second-largest internet market, Moneycontrol reported Wednesday citing sources.