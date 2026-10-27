Meta Platform seeks to raise $95 billion through stock offering in largest ever funding round for AI expansion

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook, on Monday said it plans to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising, as ‌it continues with its aggressive AI infrastructure expansion. According to Meta, it will initially raise $35 billion in underwritten public equity offerings, before raising an additional $60 billion with an at-the-market program.

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‘To support emerging AI opportunities’ The company will launch the larger share sale program after its new non-voting Class C ​shares begin trading, which is expected in the first quarter of 2027, but said it has not yet finalized its timing and ​terms of the sale, a Reuters report said.

According to Meta, the planned investments will support “emerging AI opportunities” including its family of apps, its AI agent Muse and its data center business.

It plans to balance funding for these investments through a mix of operating cash flow, investment-grade debt, partnerships and equity capital, the company said.

Meta has been pouring money ​into chips and data centers to compete better with OpenAI and Anthropic.

"We expect investors to continue to question the financing and potential for future capital raises," William Blair analysts were quoted as saying by Reuters.

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"Overall, we believe the financing reinforces both Meta's confidence in the long-term returns from AI investment and the increasingly capital-intensive nature of pursuing that ​opportunity."

Growing AI investments Meta's fundraising plan, among the biggest by an AI company, has also drawn interest of up to $5 billion in total from Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom for Class A shares.

Their funding interest adds to concerns about an increasingly circular flow of capital in the AI industry, as chip suppliers help finance the expansion of one of their biggest customers. Meta has been pouring money into chips and data centers to compete better with OpenAI and Anthropic.

Where does Meta stand in AI race? Despite trailing far behind the market leaders like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini, Meta has been aggressively pushing ahead with its AI expansion.

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Meta’s AI offerings include the Llama language model and the recently introduced virtual assistant, Muse. According to data from Resourcera, Meta AI has grown faster than almost any technology product in history. In just two years, it went from 213 million users in January 2024 to over 1.2 billion monthly active users by January 2026, with a 464% increase.

Also Read | Meta ordered to pay $25 bn in New Mexico consumer data protection case

This makes it the second-largest AI assistant worldwide, only behind ChatGPT, holding a 15 to 20% share of the global AI market.

Meta has committed to spend about $825 billion in the future, primarily driven by its growing investments in data centers, AI-related infrastructure and cloud computing power.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

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Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

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