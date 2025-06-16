Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as Managing Director for India effective July 1

Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant Meta Platforms has appointed Arun Srinivas as Managing Director for its India business, with effect from July 1, the company said on June 16.

Srinivas joined Meta in 2020, and currently serves as the Director and Head of Ads Business in India. He had led Meta’s work with India’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.

What did Meta say about appointment? In its official statement, the company, said as part of his new and expanded role, Srinivas will focus on “business, innovation and revenue priorities”, while “continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India”.

“We are appointing Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for Meta in India. He will spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, developers and partners to drive growth for India as a market,” it added.

Who is Arun Srinivas? A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas comes with close to 30 years of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.

Speaking on the appointment, Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), at Meta in the release said, “As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market… Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country.”

Meta-CCI clash over WhatsApp data use The appointment comes as Meta is facing antitrust allegations from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over messaging platform WhatsApp, according to a Reuters report. The CCI had blocked Meta from sharing user data from WhatsApp with its other applications for advertising purposes for a period of five years, it added.

