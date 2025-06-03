Meta to challenge EU tech crackdown on platforms
Summary
Meta Platforms’ lawyers will go up against the European Commission on Tuesday to challenge having part of the company’s lucrative social-networking business included in the bloc’s crackdown on Big Tech market power.
