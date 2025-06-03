Meta to challenge EU tech crackdown on platforms

Meta’s lawyers contend that the Messenger app is an extension of the company’s flagship social network–which the DMA already targets–and not a separate chat service. Under the law, the EU labels tech companies like Meta as “gatekeepers" because they run platforms that serve as key gateways for companies to do business online in the bloc. Platforms are targeted by the DMA based on certain turnover and monthly user thresholds within the EU. The commission said in September 2023 that both Meta’s Messenger chat service and Marketplace shopping platform are significant channels for businesses to reach customers, and that the company failed to prove otherwise when officials were looking at how to categorize them under the law.