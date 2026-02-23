Meta rakes it in, yet still borrows billions for AI

“If you really want to get the true valuation of the business, you have to adequately reflect all of the operating costs as operating activities. And the way free cash flow is traditionally calculated does not do that,” says Kevin Koharki, an accounting professor at Purdue University. He recommends further adjusting free cash flow to include the cash costs related to stock-based pay. “We can delude ourselves for a while that this is not a real cost, but we’re only fooling ourselves at the end of the day,” he says.