Meta Platforms looks like a money-printing machine. So why has it been loading up on billions of dollars in debt to pay for its new data centers?
Meta rakes it in, yet still borrows billions for AI
SummaryThe company reports abundant free cash flow, but that skips big cash costs tied to employees’ compensation.
Meta Platforms looks like a money-printing machine. So why has it been loading up on billions of dollars in debt to pay for its new data centers?
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More