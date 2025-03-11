Silicon Valley tech giant Meta has launched its limited edition Ray-Ban x Coperni glasses at the Paris Fashion Week, the company said in a statement on its blog on March 10.

The wearable made its appearance on the runway of the Coperni Fall Winter 25 Show at the Paris Fashion Week in the French capital. We take a look at the design features, price, tech and other details of the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Editions glasses.

Limited Edition Glasses: Blending Fashion x Tech With only a limited number — 3,600 pairs — to be sold, the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni glasses have been designed featuring the iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer frames in Transparent Black with Grey Mirrored lenses and the Coperni logo on the arms.

“It’s a sleek and sophisticated look that perfectly highlights the Limited Edition’s blend of style, design, and cutting-edge technology,” the statement said. That statement noted that it was the “blend of style and technology” that led to the tech company partnering with Coperni for their “first-ever fashion-branded collaboration”.

Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses: Tech Features Coperni themed its Fall Winter 25 show around the “digital community.” The 200-person show was paired with a 24-hour LAN party, and models wore the glasses to record from the runway and demonstrate the item's hands-free recording capabilities.

The statement noted that the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition sports all the same capabilities as our standard models — just “more capable”.

The glasses support the music finder app Shazam, allow voice search and play capability for music on Amazon Music and Spotify, and even support Meta AI. For early access, customers in Canada and the US can also try out the new live AI and live translation features. The feature supports real-time translation between English and Spanish, French, or Italian, per the statement.

How are the Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Glasses Priced? How to buy? The Ray-Ban Meta x Coperni Limited Edition glasses, priced at $549 each, will be available online from the Coperni, Meta, and Ray-Ban websites from March 10 at 1 AM PDT / 9 AM CET.